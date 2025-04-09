LEAKED! IAA 2025: BMW iX3 Grill Controversy: German History’s Mustache Returns? Social Media Is LIGHTING UP! Do YOU Agree?

At IAA 2025, the leaked BMW iX3 has ignited a firestorm on social media, with its bold design stealing the spotlight. And NOT in a good way!

The electric SUV’s oversized kidney grill, a signature BMW feature, has sparked heated debate for its striking resemblance to a certain German historical figure’s iconic mustache. X posts are ablaze with memes and hot takes, some calling the grill “audaciously retro,” while others mock its “dictatorial vibe.” The polarizing design has divided fans—some praise BMW’s daring evolution, arguing it commands attention, while critics slam it as a misstep, likening it to a caricature from history’s darker pages.



The iX3, boasting cutting-edge EV tech and sleek aerodynamics, aims to redefine luxury SUVs, but the grill’s proportions dominate discourse. Commenters on X question if BMW’s designers leaned too hard into provocation, with one user joking, “Is this a car or a history lesson?” Others defend the aesthetic, citing BMW’s tradition of bold grills. As the debate rages, the iX3’s performance—rumored to include a 400-mile range and rapid charging—takes a backseat to its controversial face. Do you see the resemblance, or is this just social media hype? Share your thoughts as IAA 2025 unfolds!



