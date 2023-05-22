Lamborghini's First Electric Car Will Be A 2 Door GT Model

Lamborghini is synonymous with internal-combustion engines – and some great ones at that – but even the Sant’Agata company has plans for EVs. The firm promises we’ll see its first all-electric car – a sleek two-door 2+2 grand tourer – in 2028. Alongside it will be the successor to the Urus, a fully electric SUV. It’s fair to say that Lamborghini has been hesitant about going electric, which is no surprise given that so much of the firm’s success has come from V10 and V12 units. But at the launch of the brand’s first plug-in hybrid, the new Revuelto, Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann told Auto Express about the company’s plans for electric vehicles, saying: “Full EV can be even more emotional than an internal combustion-engined car.”



