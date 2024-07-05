Lawyers Line Up To Take A Piece Of Fisker With Lawsuits

Just a few months ago, things were looking positive for Fisker. However, the last few weeks have been tumultuous for the automaker, with the future looking uncertain. Now, a new lawsuit adds to Fisker's litany of woes, with an engineering firm seeking nearly $13 million in damages, reports TechCrunch. The lawsuit, filed by German engineering firm Bertrandt AG, accuses Fisker of not paying for services rendered and holding on intellectual property related to the Pear and Alaska EVs, both of which were engineered by Bertrandt. While this is just the latest lawsuit against Fisker to be publicized, it shows that the company's financial troubles were brewing as far back as August 2023, when the lawsuit was filed.



Read Article