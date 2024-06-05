Lucid Stock Drops 5% In After Hours Trading After Larger Than Expected Losses - Gravity SUV Due Later This Year

EV maker Lucid (LCID) reported mixed first quarter results as a wider-than-expected loss trumped the company's confirmation that its Gravity SUV is still on track for a 2024 debut.
 
For the quarter, Lucid reported revenue of $172.7 million, topping expectations of $150.1 million and nearly 16% higher than a year ago. Lucid's loss per share, however, came in at $0.30, higher than estimates of $0.25, with its adjusted EBITDA loss coming in at $598.4 million compared to the $505.1 million forecast by analysts per Bloomberg.


