MAKING CONCESSIONS: You'd Better Hope You're Not Hungry At This Weekend's Miami F1 Race! The PRICES ARE INSANE!

This weekend's F1 Grand Prix in Miami has been the talk of the town for more than just its racing. The concession prices at the event have left attendees and observers in disbelief, with one of the most astonishing prices being $280 for lobster rolls. This is just one example of the exorbitant prices at the Hard Rock Beach Club menu, which also includes items such as a $250 watermelon and tomatillo salad, $450 Maine lobster rolls, and $500 U-5 chilled prawns. These prices have sparked a significant amount of discussion on social media, with many expressing shock and disappointment at the cost of food and beverages at the event.



It's not just the food that's raising eyebrows; drinks are also priced at a premium, with a bottle of Tito's vodka listed at $560, despite typically retailing for around $20. Even a bucket of 16-ounce Heineken bottles comes with a $50 price tag. These prices are a stark contrast to the already expensive ticket prices for the event, with some attendees questioning whether the cost is justified for a day at the races.



In a world where the cost of living is continually rising, these concession prices at the F1 Grand Prix Miami serve as a stark reminder of the price some are willing to pay for luxury experiences.











Great food prices at the Miami Grand Prix. pic.twitter.com/NRi2pyiTRP — Ryan O'Hara (@OHaraSports) May 3, 2024



