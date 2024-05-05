MEXICO TRAVEL WARNING! These Fine USA Surfers Lost Their Lives In BAJA! For Their TRUCK TIRES!

Mexican authorities said thieves killed two Australians and an American on a surfing trip to Mexico in order to steal their truck, particularly because they wanted the tires.



Australian brothers Callum and Jake Robinson and American Jack Carter Rhoad were last seen on April 27 in the Mexican province of Baja California.



Prosecutors released grisly details of the slayings, but have not yet officially confirmed the identification of the bodies. They said family members of the victims are viewing the bodies to see if they can be identified by sight.



