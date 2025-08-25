McLaren's First SUV Will Be A Hot Mess Of Radical Styling And Electric Performance

McLaren Automotive is at a crossroads – under new ownership and leadership, and on the brink of a radical push into electric SUVs as its range is overhauled.

Abu Dhabi investment fund CYVN Holdings acquired the supercar business and a non-controlling stake in McLaren’s Formula One race team in April. CYVN immediately merged McLaren with its other automotive assets: a 700-employee British engineering start-up then operating under the name Forseven, the technology division of Gordon Murray Automotive and a technology licence deal with Chinese electric car maker Nio.