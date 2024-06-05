Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet Goes Gunning For The BMW M440i

The new Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 cabriolet has been revealed as the Affalterbach performance division’s entry-level drop-top. It is aimed squarely at the BMW M440i and packs 442bhp, more aggressive styling and a series of performance-focused chassis upgrades.
 
Arriving as the latest model from Mercedes’ AMG division to be given a mild-hybrid powertrain – joining the A45, C43, and GT 53 4-Door Coupé - it uses the same 'M256’ 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged straight six as the E53 saloon, with the addition of a 48V starter-generator.
 
This provides 442bhp and 413lb ft, but torque can be increased 442lb ft for 10sec periods when the driver selects the car's overboost function.


