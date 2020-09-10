Mercedes To Shift C63 AMG From A Brawny V8 To An Electrified Four Cylinder?

Mercedes-Benz is working on a new generation of its C-Class, and a prototype for the car's high-performance Mercedes-AMG C63 variant has been spotted for the first time.

Our previous spy shots showed prototypes for the regular C-Class and Mercedes-AMG C43-replacing C53.



The new C-Class is due out in 2021, likely as a 2022 model. While AMG should have the C53 ready at launch, the C63's launch is expected to be staggered by about 6-12 months. Part of the reason for the delay is due to the radical shift in powertrain technology expected for the new C63.