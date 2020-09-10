Mercedes To Shift C63 AMG From A Brawny V8 To An Electrified Four Cylinder?

Mercedes-Benz is working on a new generation of its C-Class, and a prototype for the car's high-performance Mercedes-AMG C63 variant has been spotted for the first time.

Our previous spy shots showed prototypes for the regular C-Class and Mercedes-AMG C43-replacing C53.

The new C-Class is due out in 2021, likely as a 2022 model. While AMG should have the C53 ready at launch, the C63's launch is expected to be staggered by about 6-12 months. Part of the reason for the delay is due to the radical shift in powertrain technology expected for the new C63.



Car4life1

R.I.P V8 you will most certainly be missed, all these rev limiters and electrifying of engines has taken a toll on one of my favorite parts of the performance car experience...the sound

Piping in artificial sounds and muting exhaust notes makes me feel as if I’m only going to purchase CPO/used V8 performance cars of the past moving forward...the modern day rules/regulations for these cars leaves an auto enthusiast feeling like they are missing something

Forget all the high tech and give me back my V8 and that thunderous sound

Car4life1 (View Profile)

