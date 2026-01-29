Multiple Audi Dealerships In China Close Down Overnight

Due to declining sales and profit margin, several Audi dealerships have closed down, suspended operations, or had their authorizations revoked in various Chinese provinces and cities, including Henan, Guangxi, Beijing, Jiangsu, and Zhejiang.

In January 2026, several Audi owners reported that Kaifeng Jin’ao Audi dealerships have allegedly closed down. The multi-year maintenance packages they had purchased for 16,800 to 18,800 yuan (2,400 to 2,700 USD) were unusable. Some car owners had only purchased their vehicles six months prior when the dealership suddenly closed down. The dealership employees were also seeking legal recourse for unpaid wages.