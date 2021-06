Cryptocurrency is quickly growing into a very normal part of life. From plain investing to paying friends and buying goods on the internet, there's always a way to spend your money—including paying a $5-million ransom to get a pipeline back online. Hell, you could even buy a Tesla with Bitcoin—well, you could until CEO Elon Musk decided not to accept it. Today, it turns out you can also get a paycheck in cryptocurrency, so as long as you're NASCAR racing driver Landon Cassill.



