New Investigation Links Tesla Autopilot To 13 Deaths And Hundreds Of Accidents

Even when you call your Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Autopilot, and even though you clearly list what it can and cannot do, it still needs close human monitoring—and to ensure drivers are actually doing that. This is the conclusion drawn by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) after concluding its investigation into Tesla’s Autopilot, which began in 2021. And it poses more questions and potential headaches for something Tesla CEO Elon Musk is staking the company's future on. Moreover, NHTSA's most recent investigation, which examined nearly 1,000 crashes over five years, attributed hundreds of Tesla Autopilot incidents to driver misuse and the system's own lax approach to monitoring driver attention.



