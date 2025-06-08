North Dakota Discovers Time Is Money And Joins the 80MPH Club

As of this month, North Dakota has increased interstate highway speed limits from 75 mph to 80 mph on its many long, straight stretches of open road. At the same time, the limit was brought down to 70 near some population centers. I like this concept. For my coastal elitist friends reading this, yes, ND has population centers. Specifically, in this case, we’re talking about Dickinson, Grand Forks, Jamestown, Medora, and Valley City, as confirmed by the NDDOT to the local publication, the Argus Leader. (But of course, the state’s population is pretty sparse—only about 800,000 humans are living across its 70,698 square miles, making it the fourth-least-densely populated state in the union.)



