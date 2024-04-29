Polestar Claims It Has Reached The Holy Grail Of EV Charging Time

One of the main reasons detractors (successfully) argue against the advent of the EV revolution is commodity – you can't just recharge your zero-emissions vehicle as fast as you refill the tank of an ICE-powered counterpart. However, that's about to change, almost, according to Polestar. If you own a 2024 or 2025 model year smartphone, there are big chances your device recharges with speeds of up to 125W by wire and some 50W wireless. That's great for quick five-minute top-ups that will nearly replenish your battery to 100%, even from low 10% charges. However, your EV can't do the same, even if the battery pack recharges at much higher kW rates.



