Polestar Claims It Has Reached The Holy Grail Of EV Charging Time

Agent009 submitted on 4/29/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:52:05 PM

Views : 504 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

One of the main reasons detractors (successfully) argue against the advent of the EV revolution is commodity – you can't just recharge your zero-emissions vehicle as fast as you refill the tank of an ICE-powered counterpart. However, that's about to change, almost, according to Polestar.
 
If you own a 2024 or 2025 model year smartphone, there are big chances your device recharges with speeds of up to 125W by wire and some 50W wireless. That's great for quick five-minute top-ups that will nearly replenish your battery to 100%, even from low 10% charges. However, your EV can't do the same, even if the battery pack recharges at much higher kW rates.


Read Article


Polestar Claims It Has Reached The Holy Grail Of EV Charging Time

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)