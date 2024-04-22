Polestar Takes A Stab At The Mobile Phone Market

The technology world is slowly but surely expanding into the automotive space, and Xiaomi is a pioneer of this unavoidable transition. The Chinese tech behemoth launched a car, and Apple planned to follow in its footsteps until the ambitious Apple Car project failed.

Now, Apple, Google, and others are betting big on software and services, still planning to conquer the automotive world in a way that's significantly more convenient for their staff.

It doesn't mean carmakers are just sitting and watching tech firms having fun. While some have decided to invest big in software, others are trying to expand in the tech space by stepping into Google's and Apple's territory.