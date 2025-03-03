RUMOR: Stalled in the Showroom: Is the New Toyota Land Cruiser An Internal Sales Flop?

The Toyota Land Cruiser has long been a titan of the automotive world, revered for its rugged reliability and off-road prowess. With the release of the 2024 and 2025 models, Toyota aimed to blend this storied heritage with modern hybrid technology and a refreshed design. However, whispers in the automotive community suggest that the new Land Cruiser might not be living up to its legendary reputation—at least not in terms of sales. Rumors are swirling that dealerships are grappling with unsold inventory piling up, raising questions about whether this iconic SUV has hit an unexpected roadblock. Let’s explore the rumor, sift through the evidence, and consider what might be driving this potential disappointment.



The Rumor Takes Shape



The buzz about the new Toyota Land Cruiser being a sales disappointment began circulating among car enthusiasts and industry watchers in late 2024 and early 2025. Forums, social media platforms like X, and automotive blogs started noting anecdotes of Land Cruisers lingering on dealer lots longer than expected for such a hyped release. Unlike its predecessors, which often sold out quickly due to loyal fans and high demand, the new model—particularly the 2024 version relaunched in the U.S. after a brief hiatus—seems to be facing a cooler reception. Some have pointed to dealership markups as a culprit, with reports from mid-2024 indicating that greedy dealers tacked on premiums as high as $21,000 above the sticker price, potentially scaring off buyers.



But is this just chatter, or is there substance behind the rumor? Toyota doesn’t release detailed model-specific sales figures monthly, making it tricky to pin down exact numbers. However, broader industry trends and anecdotal evidence provide some clues.



Inventory Piling Up: Fact or Fiction?



One piece of the puzzle is the idea of inventory piling up at dealerships. In the U.S., where the 2024 Land Cruiser returned with a starting price of $57,900, initial excitement was palpable. Reviews praised its off-road capability and retro-inspired design, with outlets like The Globe and Mail declaring it "doesn’t disappoint" for enthusiasts. Yet, by late 2024, reports emerged of dealerships struggling to move units, particularly the high-end First Edition models. Some Californian dealers were allegedly asking nearly $100,000 for these trims—a bold move that may have backfired.



Globally, the picture is murkier. The Land Cruiser 300, launched in India in February 2025 at Rs 2.31 crore (about $275,000 USD), and the Land Cruiser 250, spotted in various markets, have garnered attention for their advanced features and off-road upgrades. But without hard sales data, it’s unclear if these models are also sitting unsold. What we do know is that Toyota’s overall sales remain robust—U.S. sales figures for 2024 showed strength in hybrid models like the RAV4 and Corolla Cross. This suggests that if the Land Cruiser is underperforming, it might be an outlier rather than a reflection of Toyota’s broader fortunes.



What’s Holding It Back?



If the rumor holds water, several factors could explain why the new Land Cruiser isn’t flying off lots:



1. Price Shock: The 2024 model’s base price of $57,900 is a significant jump from its predecessors when adjusted for inflation, and that’s before the egregious dealer markups. For comparison, the Lexus GX—a mechanically similar luxury alternative—starts higher but offers more creature comforts, potentially siphoning off buyers willing to spend big.

2. Hybrid Hesitation: The new Land Cruiser’s i-Force Max hybrid powertrain, delivering 326 horsepower, is a departure from the V8 engines of old. While efficient, some purists—like the reviewer from The Drive who found it lacking compared to the GX—might feel it compromises the raw power they associate with the nameplate. On-road performance (0-60 mph in 7.7 seconds) hasn’t wowed critics either, trailing competitors like the GX550.

3. Market Misalignment: The Land Cruiser’s rugged, no-nonsense appeal might not resonate in a market increasingly dominated by cushy crossovers and electric SUVs. Toyota’s own lineup, with options like the cheaper and more family-friendly Highlander, could be cannibalizing sales

4. Dealer Greed: Those sky-high markups reported in 2024 likely alienated early adopters. While Toyota can’t directly control dealer pricing, such practices erode goodwill and might have cooled demand just as the model was finding its footing.

5. Perception of Compromise: Reviews have been mixed. Business Insider noted disappointment over the lack of a third row, a feature axed in the U.S. version, while Car and Driver questioned if the new direction was “the right one.” If buyers sense a diluted identity, they might hesitate.



The Counterargument: Too Soon to Judge?



On the flip side, it’s possible the rumor is overblown. The Land Cruiser has always been a niche vehicle, not a volume seller like the RAV4. Its return to the U.S. was a calculated move to capture enthusiasts, not flood the market. Long production cycles and limited initial allocations—like the 5,000 First Edition units—mean inventory buildup could simply reflect cautious supply rather than weak demand. Posts trending on X in early 2025 suggest some fans are still clamoring for the vehicle, with off-road upgrades like the Arctic Trucks AT37 generating buzz.



Moreover, Toyota’s track record suggests resilience. The Land Cruiser has weathered shifts in taste before, and its global appeal—bolstered by launches like the 300 in India—might offset any U.S. sluggishness. The hybrid powertrain, while divisive, aligns with tightening emissions standards, potentially future-proofing the model.



The Verdict



So, is the new Toyota Land Cruiser a sales disappointment with inventory piling up? The truth likely lies somewhere in the gray. Without official sales data, we’re left with a mosaic of anecdotes, reviews, and market trends. Dealer markups and a higher price point may have dampened enthusiasm in the U.S., and shifting buyer preferences could be challenging its relevance. Yet, it’s premature to call it a flop—Toyota’s brand loyalty and the Land Cruiser’s cult status might just need time to kick in.



For now, the rumor serves as a cautionary tale: even legends must adapt to survive. Whether the Land Cruiser can reclaim its throne or remains stuck in the showroom will depend on Toyota’s ability to address pricing, perception, and purpose in a rapidly evolving market. Until then, those unsold units might just be waiting for the right adventurer to claim them—or they could be a sign of a deeper stall. Only time, and the sales figures Toyota keeps close to its chest, will tell.







