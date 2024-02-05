Report Claims Fisker Is Using Graveyard Parts To Repair New Vehicles

It’s no secret that things over at Fisker aren’t great these days. The beleaguered automaker has mislaid customer payments, missed payments of its own, and fallen off of the NYSE. Now, a new report says that throughout production of the Ocean SUV, Fisker has used parts from prototypes and other cars in inventory to fix customer cars with damage. The sources cited in the report from Business Insider are evidently three current employees at Fisker and five former employees. They claim that the automaker is getting some of the parts it needs for repairs from both production and pre-production cars at its La Palma, California facility. Some of these individuals shared photos documenting some of these vehicles.



Read Article