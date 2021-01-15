Report Says GM Is Toying With An ELECTRIC Corvette SUV

General Motors is working on a strategy to build at least one new electric vehicle inspired by its Corvette sports car, potentially expanding the brand from a single performance model into a family of vehicles, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

If the plan is approved, the most likely model to emerge later this decade would be a marriage of a crossover and a sports car.

The automaker has toyed with the idea of building different types of vehicles with Corvette styling and performance in the past but never took the plunge. Purists worried about muddying the image of a vehicle with legions of die-hard fans and owners.



