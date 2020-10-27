Rest In Pieces. Say Goodbye To These Vehicles In 2021. Is There EVEN ONE On The List That Saddens YOU??

AutoTrader is reporting a look at this year’s dead list — the cars you won’t be able to buy for the 2021 model year.



The only good news is there is a possibility is if you like them, you may be able to snag some depreciation, sorry, maybe negotiate a good deal on one.



Acura RLX

Alfa Romeo 4c

BMW i8

Buick Regal

Cadillac CT6

Chevrolet Impala

Chevrolet Sonic

Dodge Grand Caravan

Dodge Journey

Ford Fusion

Honda Civic Coupe

Honda Fit

Hyundai Elantra GT

Jaguar XE

Jaguar XF Sportbrake

Lexus GS

Lincoln Continental

Lincoln Mkz

Mercedes SLC-Class

Toyota Yaris



Do you shed a tear for ANY of these?





