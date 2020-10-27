Rest In Pieces. Say Goodbye To These Vehicles In 2021. Is There EVEN ONE On The List That Saddens YOU??

AutoTrader is reporting a look at this year’s dead list — the cars you won’t be able to buy for the 2021 model year.



The only good news is there is a possibility is if you like them, you may be able to snag some depreciation, sorry, maybe negotiate a good deal on one.

Acura RLX
Alfa Romeo 4c
BMW i8
Buick Regal
Cadillac CT6
Chevrolet Impala
Chevrolet Sonic
Dodge Grand Caravan
Dodge Journey
Ford Fusion
Honda Civic Coupe
Honda Fit
Hyundai Elantra GT
Jaguar XE
Jaguar XF Sportbrake
Lexus GS
Lincoln Continental
Lincoln Mkz
Mercedes SLC-Class
Toyota Yaris

Do you shed a tear for ANY of these?


