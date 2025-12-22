Reviewer Claims The 2026 Lexus GX550 Is Better Than A Mercedes G-Class - Is That Possible?

The 2026 Lexus GX 550 doesn’t just update a familiar nameplate, it repositions it entirely. While the new SUV shares its underpinnings with the 250-series Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, make no mistake, it is vastly superior. In fact, it belongs in the same conversation as the Mercedes-Benz G-Class and Land Rover Defender when it comes to luxury SUVs that don’t flinch at a tough off-road trail.
 
As we found during our time living with the GX 550 Sports Luxury, this is Lexus operating at full confidence. It not only follows the well-worn path of its predecessor, but in more than a few ways, it steers into new territory that may even tempt buyers away from the flagship LX.
 


