SAD NEWS: MAN DOWN. Dramatic Video Emerges of Fatal Ferrari Crash Killing Call of Duty Creator Vince Zampella

A harrowing new video has surfaced showing the fiery Ferrari crash that claimed the life of Vince Zampella, 55, co-creator of the blockbuster Call of Duty series. Filmed on California's Angeles Crest Highway, the footage depicts a red 2026 Ferrari 296 GTS hurtling out of a tunnel, veering sharply off the southbound road, slamming into a concrete barrier, and erupting in flames. 

The incident occurred around 12:45 p.m. on December 21, 2025. Zampella, trapped inside, perished at the scene, while his unidentified passenger was ejected and later died in hospital. A witness provided similar footage to authorities. 

Zampella co-founded Infinity Ward and Respawn Entertainment, birthing franchises like Titanfall and Apex Legends. The gaming world mourns a visionary.










