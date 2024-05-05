SPY PHOTOS! HERO OR ZERO? NEW Cadillac Escalade EV SPIED Uncovered Livin' In The City.

The Cadillac Escalade EV has been SPIED on the streets, sparking a wave of excitement and curiosity among car enthusiasts. Definitely, a departure from the traditional XXL proportions.



The design of the Cadillac Escalade EV is a bold departure from its traditional gas-powered counterpart. The sleek lines and aerodynamic features hint at the vehicle's electric underpinnings, while still maintaining the iconic Cadillac aesthetic. The front grille, now closed off to improve aerodynamics, gives the Escalade EV a futuristic appearance.



The interior of the Escalade EV is equally impressive, boasting a spacious cabin that comfortably seats up to seven passengers. The use of high-quality materials and cutting-edge technology, such as a curved 55-inch total diagonal LED display, creates an immersive and luxurious driving experience.



The Cadillac Escalade EV is expected to offer a Cadillac-estimated 450 miles of range (place your bets how far it will MISS that range reliably) on a single charge, making it a formidable competitor in the luxury electric vehicle market. With its impressive performance and advanced features, the Escalade EV is poised to redefine the expectations for electric SUVs.





















As the Cadillac Escalade EV continues to make waves on the streets, we want to hear your thoughts on its design and potential for sales success. Do you think the new design captures the essence of the iconic Escalade while embracing the future of electric vehicles? Do you believe the Escalade EV will be a sales success in the competitive luxury SUV market?



Remember, the projected STARTING price of $130,000 will make a huge impact on how many will roll out the doors.



Share your opinions and predictions in the comments below, and let's discuss the future of luxury electric vehicles! Is there even a volume market for over 100k EV’S no matter who makes them?



Special thanks to 00R for the tipoff!





