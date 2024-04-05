SPY PHOTOS! LICENSE TO GRILL? BMW M4 CS.

The BMW M4 CS is set to make a grand entrance with enhanced power and reduced weight. It will be positioned between the standard M4 and the hotter M4 CSL. Boasting a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine, it promises to deliver 543 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. The M4 CS aims to be lighter by approximately 75 pounds compared to the standard M4, enhancing its performance capabilities on the track. With a price estimated to be around $130,000, the M4 CS will be a premium option for driving enthusiasts looking for an exhilarating experience.



But it looks like the polarizing grill remains.



Thoughts?









View this post on Instagram A post shared by ????? ???? (@wilcoblok)



