Say What? Tesla Almost Beat Audi In Global Sales In 2023

Tesla Inc. came awfully close to overtaking one of Germany’s most prized car brands last year.



Volkswagen AG’s Audi sold 1.89 million vehicles in 2023, narrowly beating the US manufacturer’s 1.81 million deliveries. After three years of decline, the German brand managed to stay ahead by increasing sales 17% on robust demand in China, Europe and the US.



Like most European carmakers, Audi has in recent years struggled with parts shortages and a complex shift electric cars. The premium brand last month said it’s paring back its EV rollout to avoid burdening factories and dealers amid slower growth in electric-car sales.





