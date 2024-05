Five people, including one child, were hurt when they were hit by a runaway Zeekr X electric car at an auto show in China last month.

The incident happened at the 2024 Nanjing International New Energy Vehicles Exhibition where the Zeekr-built Extreme Krypton X crossover was on display alongside other electric vehicles. Chinese media reports that the EV suddenly began driving forward, colliding with multiple showgoers, leaving two of them needing medical attention.