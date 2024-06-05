Senators Accuse 9 Automakers Of Providing Driver Location Data To Law Enforcement Without Warrants

Modern cars are akin to computers on wheels. They’re fully equipped with complex systems including cameras, GPS trackers, audio recording devices, and more. On top of that, they’re capable of storing all of that data for an extended period of time. Now, U.S. Senators are urging both the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to do more to protect consumers. What they’ve divulged in letters to each administration reveals serious privacy breaches. In the first letter, sent to the FCC, Congresswoman Debbie Dingell urged the committee to “develop a comprehensive understanding of and solutions to the misuse of connected vehicle technologies.” Her impetus is documented cases of domestic abusers using connectivity tools in vehicles to track and exert control on their victims.



