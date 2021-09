The T-Roc Cabriolet is a genuine four-seater, with enough space in the rear for two adults of average height, even if they do have to fold themselves past the front seats to get there. Unlike the regular T-Roc, it's a three-door.



This isn't a car to rush around in. It’s not the zingiest of powertrains, but the 1.0-litre engine has a nice thrummy engine note, typical of small triples, and is refined.







So Spies, would this VW SELL in the USA?



Full review at the link...





Read Article