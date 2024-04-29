Someone Is already Trying To Flip A Ford Bronco DR For DOUBLE The MSRP

It has long become a common thing for rare production vehicles to become money-makers for smart people who purchase and then flip them for much more. We are used, however, for the flip to happen some time after the vehicle came into existence, because all such wheeled treasure need a bit of time to settle into the public conscience. But that's not what's happening with the Ford Bronco DR we have here. The DR is a Bronco offshoot that was announced by Ford back in 2021 as a 2023 model year. The thing was described as a "limited production desert racing SUV" that was to become, at the same time, "the most powerful production Bronco ever."



