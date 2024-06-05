Study Claims If You Like Sporty Exhaust Sounds You Are Probably A Psychopath

The lack of engine and exhaust noise is one of the factors preventing many car enthusiasts from embracing EVs, no matter how fast they can accelerate. But have you ever wondered why some of us love loud pipes and others don’t? A new study says it’s all linked to personality types and that liking noisy cars could be an indicator of sadist or psychopathic tendencies.

Julie Aitken Schermer, a professor of psychology and management and organizational studies at Western University in London, Ontario, came up with the idea for the study while walking her dog close to the campus.