Tesla Launches Third Round Of Layoffs

Tesla (TSLA) launched another round of layoffs this weekend, with employees in wide-ranging roles getting their pink slip amid broader layoffs over the last 3 weeks.
Three weeks ago, Tesla started a significant wave of layoffs. The automaker announced it was laying off about 10% of its workforce.
However, we reported prior to the announcement that the layoffs could be closer to 20% of the workforce once everything is said and done.
Sure enough, Tesla had another significant wave of layoffs last week.
Now, we hear of yet another round of layoffs at Tesla.
