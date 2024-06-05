Tesla Launches Third Round Of Layoffs

Tesla (TSLA) launched another round of layoffs this weekend, with employees in wide-ranging roles getting their pink slip amid broader layoffs over the last 3 weeks.

Three weeks ago, Tesla started a significant wave of layoffs. The automaker announced it was laying off about 10% of its workforce.



However, we reported prior to the announcement that the layoffs could be closer to 20% of the workforce once everything is said and done.



Sure enough, Tesla had another significant wave of layoffs last week.

Now, we hear of yet another round of layoffs at Tesla.