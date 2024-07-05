Tesla Wants To Charge Owners $2,000 To Unlock 60 Miles Of Additional Range On Model Y

If you own an entry-level Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive, you’re in luck as Tesla CEO Elon Musk has revealed the ‘Standard Range’ variant can actually travel farther than its EPA-estimated rating of 260 miles (418 km). However, unlocking that additional range will cost you. In a social media post, the outspoken executive said the recently discontinued entry-level variant can gain 40 to 60 miles (64 to 97 km) of additional range depending on the battery. Musk went on to say the company wants to charge $1,500 to $2,000 to unlock a capability the car already has and they’re “working through regulatory approvals to enable this.”



The “260 mile” range Model Y’s built over the past several months actually have more range that can be unlocked for $1500 to $2000 (gains 40 to 60 miles of range), depending on which battery cells you have.



Working through regulatory approvals to enable this. pic.twitter.com/6d5Ntekk01 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 4, 2024





Read Article