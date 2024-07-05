Tesla Wants To Charge Owners $2,000 To Unlock 60 Miles Of Additional Range On Model Y

If you own an entry-level Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive, you’re in luck as Tesla CEO Elon Musk has revealed the ‘Standard Range’ variant can actually travel farther than its EPA-estimated rating of 260 miles (418 km). However, unlocking that additional range will cost you.
 
In a social media post, the outspoken executive said the recently discontinued entry-level variant can gain 40 to 60 miles (64 to 97 km) of additional range depending on the battery. Musk went on to say the company wants to charge $1,500 to $2,000 to unlock a capability the car already has and they’re “working through regulatory approvals to enable this.”



 


