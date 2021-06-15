The Ultimate Luxury SUV Showdown: Aston Martin DBX vs Bentley Bentayga vs Lamborghini Urus vs Porsche Cayenne

He’s got headphones in. And I’d spent all morning driving the Cayenne about in Sport mode. Mutually exclusive events that were about to cause a minor back road irritation. Unable to charge the Porsche’s battery last night, I’d used our morning charge (the other type of charge) around Winnats Pass and over the Snake Road to prepare our only hybrid for a friendly, unintimidating run along the pretty, popular-with-walkers, one-way-for-cars lane through Goyt Valley. Fifty miles of charging had bought me four miles of charge. Is that good? Who knows? But I thought that this approach was not only conscientious, but also served as a useful reminder of what the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupe (and breathe...) is capable of that its internally combusted-only rivals aren’t.



