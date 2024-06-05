Toyota Dealer Tags $30,000 Markup On 2024 Land Cruiser Taking It To Over $107,000

Last month, we were aghast to learn that some dealers (mostly in California) were adding big markups to the price of the new Toyota Land Cruiser. A Virginia shop has set out to prove that West Coasters aren’t the only ones who can add huge premiums to their SUVs.

Taking the prize for the biggest markup we’ve found yet is Koons Tysons Toyota in Vienna, Virginia, who recently went deep into six-figure territory with a 2024 Land Cruiser, listing the vehicle at $107,169. With a manufacturer suggested retail price of just $77,169, that amounts to a markup of a whopping $30,000.