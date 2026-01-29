Trump Administration Tried To Lure Mercedes HQ To The US

Mercedes-Benz Group AG CEO Ola Källenius confirmed that the Trump administration attempted to persuade the automaker to move its global headquarters from Germany to the United States. In an interview with German outlet The Pioneer, Källenius said the proposal came about a year ago through US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. The offer included tax relief and other incentives intended to relocate the company’s executive base out of Stuttgart. Källenius rejected the idea. He emphasized that while Mercedes operates globally, its identity remains tied to southern Germany. “The star has been a global company for more than 100 years, but we are rooted in Swabia,” he said. He added that those roots should not be removed. The comments offer rare insight into how far the Trump administration went in trying to redirect European industrial power toward the US.



