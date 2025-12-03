Trump Claims Groups Targeting Tesla Stores Are Domestic Terrorists

When Elon Musk paid over $270 million to help get Donald Trump re-elected as President of the United States, it probably didn't occur to him that he'd be buying federal protections for his new car showrooms, but that seems to be the most recent benefit to his massive investment in the so-called MAGA movement. On Tuesday afternoon the President of the United States of America stood in front of the press outside the White House in support of Elon's electric vehicle company Tesla, which has lost nearly 40 percent of its stock market share value since the turn of the new year, and over 50 percent of its value since election day last November.



"I will do that. I'm gonna stop them." -- Trump on declaring that Tesla protesters are domestic terrorists pic.twitter.com/34xu3i5QxP — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 11, 2025







