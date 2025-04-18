UK Bans Chinese EVs From Military Sites Over Spying Concerns

UK Government officials and military personnel have been instructed to keep Chinese EVs away from military sites. Staff were also advised to avoid having official conversations within electric cars from China over security concerns that Beijing could be using its vehicle exports to spy on the UK. Sources have told the ‘i’ newspaper that personnel working at Cambridgeshire's RAF Wyton – the UK’s top defence intelligence base – have been instructed to park “at least two miles away” if they are driving a vehicle housing Chinese components. This has been implemented as a result of fears the sat-nav and sensors in the cars could be gathering information about the surroundings and even tracking people’s movements.



