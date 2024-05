The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates frontal airbags have saved more than 50,000 lives over the course of 30 years. That’s approximately 1,666 lives annually and the government noted front airbags have been standard equipment since the late 1990’s.

While their impact is undeniable, imagine buying a used car only to discover its airbags aren’t operational. That’s a terrifying thought as you’d likely never know until you were involved in an accident.