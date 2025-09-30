VIDEO REVIEW: Chinese Zeeker 9X. RANGE ROVER GAME BREAKER Or ULTIMATE FAKER?

The Zeekr 9X, a supercar-challenging, ultra-fast-charging luxury hybrid SUV, redefines the luxury SUV segment with its potent blend of power, cutting-edge technology, and striking performance. Its bold, edgy design marks it as the pinnacle of Chinese automotive craftsmanship and a formidable rival to the Range Rover and Rolls-Royce Cullinan. What do you think of the Zeekr 9X’s exterior design? Rate it out of 10, and do you believe it can hold its own against the Range Rover or Cullinan in the luxury SUV arena? Or is the reviewer over blowing this new SUV.















