Bjorn Nyland recently tested the battery of a Tesla Model 3 Performance, and it previously lost 6% within 14 months and 60,000 km (37,300 miles).



Now, after almost two years and 80,000 km (50,000 miles), it has degraded down another 2% to about 8%. Losing 8% is much better than we would have thought.



