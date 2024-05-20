Volkswagen Recalls Over 51,00 ID.4 EVs For Doors That Fly Open

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has opened an investigation into the Volkswagen ID.4 over concerns about its doors opening while driving. This affects the ID.4 for the 2021 through 2023 model years. Other VW electric vehicles, including the ID.7, are not a part of the investigation.

The NHTSA has received 12 separate complaints about the doors opening while the vehicle was being driven with no discernible reason why. No injuries or fatalities have been reported as a result of the problem.