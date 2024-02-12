Volkswagen Workers Strike At 9 Plants Demanding Wage Increases While Automaker Struggles To Pay Them At All

Workers at nine Volkswagen car and component plants across Germany started strikes lasting several hours on Monday, bringing assembly lines to a halt as labour and management clash over the future of the carmaker's German operations.

Thousands gathered at the Volkswagen headquarters in Wolfsburg. Demonstrations also took place at the Hanover plant, which employs around 14,000 people, and at other component and auto plants, including Emden, Salzgitter, and Brunswick.

At Volkswagen's main plant in Wolfsburg alone, a two-hour strike means several hundred cars, including the iconic Golf, cannot be built, union sources said.