WATCH: Firey Xiaomi SU7 Crash Opens Debate On The Wisdom Of Electric Doors On EVs

Xiaomi’s team has been showered with praise in recent months and has probably become used to reading nothing but positive headlines. However, the Chinese carmaker is now hitting the headlines for all the wrong reasons, after the first major accident involving the SU7 sedan resulted in three fatalities. The incident has cast a shadow over the tech giant’s automotive ambitions and raised tough questions about the safety and reliability of advanced driver-assistance systems. On March 29, a Xiaomi SU7 was traveling in China with three passengers onboard. The vehicle was driving along the Dezhou–Shangrao Expressway in Anhui Province with its Navigate on Autopilot (NOA) system engaged, maintaining a steady speed of 116 km/h (72 mph). As it approached a construction zone and a lane closed off with barriers, the SU7 struck a concrete divider at 97 km/h (60 mph), sparking a fire that ultimately engulfed the car.



The Xiaomi SU7 vehicle in China was driving at 116km/h in NOA on the highway, with the last speed reported to be 97km/h just before the collision with the guardrail.



A fire broke out after the collision, killing all three female college students in the vehicle.



