WATCH: Hate Gone Wild - Police Catch Vandal At Colorado Tesla Dealership With Explosives In Her Car

Agent009 submitted on 2/27/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:52:30 PM

Views : 270 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

 For weeks, police in Loveland, Colorado, had been chasing down a suspect after a string of incidents against a Colorado Tesla dealership that seemed like typical, run-of-the-mill vandalism. But as it turns out, the case was far more serious than anyone could have imagined.

 
After several calls, multiple vandalism events, and a public plea for help, the authorities finally tracked down the culprit. What started as a few cans of spray paint quickly escalated, culminating in a shocking arrest—complete with explosives and incendiary devices discovered at the scene, at a Tesla dealership.



 


Read Article


WATCH: Hate Gone Wild - Police Catch Vandal At Colorado Tesla Dealership With Explosives In Her Car

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)