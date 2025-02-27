WATCH: Hate Gone Wild - Police Catch Vandal At Colorado Tesla Dealership With Explosives In Her Car

For weeks, police in Loveland, Colorado, had been chasing down a suspect after a string of incidents against a Colorado Tesla dealership that seemed like typical, run-of-the-mill vandalism. But as it turns out, the case was far more serious than anyone could have imagined. After several calls, multiple vandalism events, and a public plea for help, the authorities finally tracked down the culprit. What started as a few cans of spray paint quickly escalated, culminating in a shocking arrest—complete with explosives and incendiary devices discovered at the scene, at a Tesla dealership.









