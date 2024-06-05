WATCH: Man Wears Stop Sign T-Shirt And Begins Fooling Self Driving Cars

Companies that develop autonomous vehicles often refer to the unexpected scenarios encountered while driving as "edge cases." As Waymo recently discovered, these unusual situations don't always occur naturally.
 
Jason B Carr is an eBike enthusiast and content creator in Arizona who recently discovered a fascinating way to trick Waymo's autonomous test vehicles into stopping whenever he wants them to. Surprisingly, his method is low-tech: wearing a t-shirt with a good old stop sign printed on it.
 
 


