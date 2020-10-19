WATCH: SSC's Tuatara Officially Becomes The Fastest Production Car On The Planet At 331 MPH

Agent009 submitted on 10/19/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:10:09 AM

1 user comments | Views : 536 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.topgear.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Top Gear can exclusively reveal that Shelby SuperCars (SSC) North America has set a new top speed record for a production car, hitting a v-max of 331mph and setting a two-way average of 316.

11mph on a seven-mile stretch of closed road just outside of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Before you read any further, we recommend you hit play above and climb on board for the outrageous 0-331mph run. Top Gear is being granted this exclusive footage from the guys that are making the full feature-length documentary of this epic endeavour, landing later in the year.

 



Read Article


WATCH: SSC's Tuatara Officially Becomes The Fastest Production Car On The Planet At 331 MPH

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

PUGPROUD

My car is faster than yours. It can do 331mph. What? Oh yeah. Your right. I can't take it to the grocery store. I know. But did I tell you it can go 331mph.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 10/19/2020 10:27:35 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]