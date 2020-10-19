WATCH: SSC's Tuatara Officially Becomes The Fastest Production Car On The Planet At 331 MPH

Top Gear can exclusively reveal that Shelby SuperCars (SSC) North America has set a new top speed record for a production car, hitting a v-max of 331mph and setting a two-way average of 316. 11mph on a seven-mile stretch of closed road just outside of Las Vegas, Nevada. Before you read any further, we recommend you hit play above and climb on board for the outrageous 0-331mph run. Top Gear is being granted this exclusive footage from the guys that are making the full feature-length documentary of this epic endeavour, landing later in the year.







Read Article