WATCH: Would You Favor the Long Range Model Y Over The New 4680 Powered Version?

Tesla fan and owner Andy Slye – admits that he was very excited for Tesla to move forward with its Battery Day plans. Now, the US electric automaker is producing Model Y crossovers with 4680 battery cells and structural packs. However, Slye has decided that, despite his excitement, he's not going to opt for the new version of the Model Y.



To be clear, Slye actually toured Tesla's new Austin Gigafactory, and he was almost certain that a new Model Y with 4680 cells was in his future. However, with demand so high and delivery windows far away, Slye was smart to place an order back in October 2021, though it was for the current Model Y Long Range option.

Slye figured he could float the Model Y Long Range order in hopes that he could get one of the new made-in-Texas options. That said, rumors started circulating that Tesla will be using the 4680 battery cells and structural pack in a new Standard Range all-wheel-drive version. This is the part that changed Slye's mind.



