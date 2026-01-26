In an automotive landscape often dominated by headlines of recalls, supply chain woes, and corporate controversies, Ford Motor Company has faced its share of negative press. From ongoing investigations into quality issues to broader industry skepticism about American trucks in a electrified future, the narrative around Ford hasn't always been glowing. Yet, amid this noise, the 2025 Ford F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid emerges as a standout performer, topping Consumer Reports' predicted reliability rankings for new models. This achievement is particularly impressive, showcasing Ford's engineering resilience and commitment to refinement, even as critics pile on.



Consumer Reports, a trusted independent evaluator of vehicle reliability based on extensive owner surveys and data analysis, recently released graphics that paint a compelling picture. In their "New Models Predicted Reliability" chart, the Ford F-150 Hybrid—powered by the innovative PowerBoost system—scores a solid 49 out of 100. This places it ahead of formidable competitors in the full-size pickup segment. For context, the Ram 2500 and 3500 both lag at 47, while the Ford F-250 and F-350 sit at 46. Lower down, the Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD and non-hybrid Ford F-150 tie at 43, with the GMC Sierra 3500HD matching that score. The Toyota Tundra, often hailed for durability, scores a middling 41, and models like the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 hover around 40. At the bottom, the Ram 1500 plummets to a dismal 5, highlighting stark contrasts in predicted dependability.



This top ranking for the F-150 PowerBoost isn't just a fluke; it's backed by a clear trajectory of improvement shown in Consumer Reports' "Reliability History" graphic, spanning model years from 2016 to 2025. The overall reliability verdict starts with neutral "X" marks in early years but evolves positively. By 2021, it dips to a concerning orange downward arrow, reflecting initial teething problems with the hybrid powertrain's integration. However, the trend reverses dramatically: 2022 shows a red down arrow, but 2023 improves to yellow, 2024 to green up, and 2025 culminates in a strong green upward arrow, indicating better-than-average reliability.



Breaking it down by potential trouble spots reveals where Ford has made strides. The powertrain category, critical for a hybrid like the PowerBoost (which combines a 3.5-liter V6 with electric assistance for 430 horsepower and impressive towing), starts neutral but hits red downs in 2021-2023 before rebounding to green ups in 2024-2025. Suspension and steering follow suit, improving from yellow in 2021 to consistent greens. Brakes, climate systems, build quality, and in-car electronics all show upward trends, with electronics—a common pain point in modern vehicles—climbing from yellows to greens by 2025. These improvements suggest Ford addressed early hiccups, such as battery integration glitches and software bugs, through iterative updates and owner feedback loops.





























An auto enthusiast who recently chose the 2025 F-150 PowerBoost over the refreshed Toyota Tundra or GMC Sierra, He said he based his decision on real-world owner insights from online forums, Reddit threads, and automotive review sites like Edmunds and CarComplaints. At the time, Consumer Reports lacked full 2025 data, but anecdotal evidence from thousands of drivers highlighted the PowerBoost's efficiency (up to 24 mpg combined), seamless hybrid transitions, and robust performance for daily hauling. Owners praised its quiet cabin, advanced Pro Power Onboard generator, and fewer breakdowns compared to earlier iterations. Sure, the overall rating appears somewhat low when averaged across all years in service—dragged down by those initial stumbles—but the 2025 model stands out as refined and reliable.



This Consumer Reports validation reinforces that choice. In a market where hybrids are scrutinized for complexity, the F-150 PowerBoost proves that innovation doesn't have to sacrifice dependability. For truck buyers wary of Ford's recent headlines, these stats offer reassurance: the 2025 model isn't just competitive—it's leading the pack. As electrification accelerates, Ford's hybrid truck sets a benchmark, blending power, efficiency, and now-proven reliability. If you're in the market, these graphics make a strong case to look beyond the negativity and consider the PowerBoost as your next workhorse.



And as you already know it’s our own Agent 001’s go to ride and what he calls the MOST underrated American vehicle.







SPY, before you buy!







