Why Are There Cybertrucks All Over Europe If Tesla Has No Plans To Sell Them There?

Tesla took its Cybertruck to Europe for the third time. And maybe, third time's a charm. The firm planted it in a shopping mall in Berlin and people stopped everything they were doing and snapped pictures of the American-made contraption. The model will not go on sale in Europe, so what is it doing there? The Tesla Cybertruck started on its European tour and the first stop is Germany. The Tesla Europe & Middle East X profile shared photos of the pickup truck at the shopping mall. The photos show people around the vehicle, staring at it and taking photos. So far, they have only seen the Cybertruck on the Internet. Tesla can't market the vehicle on the Old Continent because it does not comply the European standards in force. The stainless steel body is considered too thin to properly withstand and absorb impact properly.



Read Article