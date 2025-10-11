Yangwang Sets Sights On Ferrari And Lamborghini With U9 Hypercar

China’s BYD is growing at an incredible rate. It’s selling hybrid cars and electric cars hand over fist almost everywhere and showing little sign of slowing. In its home market, there are five brands in its portfolio, each with slightly different positioning. The super-plush Yangwang is all about making its drivers feel a cut above with tech, luxury and looks, and its U9 hypercar, it thinks, is the halo that’ll put it to the top of a lot of lists. 
 
With mid-engined looks, an (optional) massive wing, some truly fantastic headlight details and a base power output of 1,288bhp thanks to four electric motors, Yangwang doesn’t appear to be holding back with the U9. 


