You Are Never Going To Get What It Costs To Replace That Lexus Emblem On Your Car

Agent009 submitted on 5/2/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:59:31 AM

Views : 2,638 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Let's say Toyota doesn't make something that suits your style, but you still prioritize dependability. Then, you will likely love what Lexus has in its portfolio. Be it new or used, a vehicle wearing the iconic "L" badge is going to make you feel just a bit more special. Moreover, chances are that it won't affect your finances because rates are attractive even today. That is, of course, until a Lexus needs to be repaired.
 
People who haven't owned a Lexus may think the brand is only about luxury, which must automatically mean high maintenance costs. After all, it is said that the brand's name originates from the "luxury export to the United States." While that's not true because Toyota just blended the "luxury" and "elegance" terms to come up with "Lexus," what's real is that repairing one will set you or your insurer back unexpectedly much.
 


Read Article


You Are Never Going To Get What It Costs To Replace That Lexus Emblem On Your Car

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)